Georgia Tech earns home win over Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Hitting 3-pointers and benefiting from an opponent’s cold streak, Georgia Tech lived life on the other side Wednesday night. Trying to put their nine-game losing streak behind them, the Yellow Jackets earned their second win in three games with a 77-70 win over Virginia Tech at McCamish Pavilion.

Continuing to show better form, the Yellow Jackets were 11-for-22 from 3-point range and took advantage of the Hokies going scoreless for more than six minutes in the second half, the sort of lapse that had undone the Jackets repeatedly during their nine-game losing streak. Jackets guard Deebo Coleman led with a career-high 21 points, including 3-for-4 shooting from 3-point range.

Georgia Tech (10-16, 3-13 ACC) won without guard Deivon Smith, the productive and energetic sub who was sidelined with an ankle injury. Virginia Tech (15-11, 5-10) had won four of its past six, scoring at least 76 points in each of the six games. Hokies forward Grant Basile, who had racked up back-to-back 33-point games before Wednesday, was held to a relatively tame 21 points.

Georgia Tech came into the game with its play on an uptick. In the three games before Wednesday, the Jackets had averaged 68 points per game while shooting 43.2% of their shots. They had averaged 61.2 points and shot 38.5% in their first 12 ACC games. Defensively, the three-game average was 70.3 points per game and 42.4% shooting after averages of 75.1 points per game and 47.7% shooting in the first 12 games.

The Jackets continued their strong play, taking at 14-13 lead on a 3-pointer by guard Lance Terry at the 13:01 mark of the first half and holding it for the remainder of the game. A 7-0 run near the end of the first half gave the Jackets a 33-23 lead, offering them early control of a game that they have rarely experienced in ACC play. Coleman led, scoring 14 of his 21 points in the first half.

The Hokies’ second-half cold spell provided the Jackets the margin to withstand a rally that carved a 16-point lead at the 13:47 mark down to five points with 5:13 to play. The Jackets steadied themselves after, as Terry scored eight of his 14 points in the final four minutes.

Georgia Tech 77, Virginia Tech 70

Interestingly, a day after coach Josh Pastner offered a critique of ACC officiating, the Jackets went to the line 26 times to the Hokies’ eight free throws, although Virginia Tech’s end-game fouling skewed the margin. It broke a 10-game streak in which Georgia Tech took fewer free throws than its opponent.

The Jackets came into the game averaging the fewest free throws per game in ACC play and had taken 101 fewer free throws than their opponents, the widest disparity in the conference.

The Jackets did not make very good use of that advantage, as the ACC’s least-accurate free-throw shooting team was true to form, making 14 of 26, including 7-for-14 in the final three minutes when they were trying to put the game away.

