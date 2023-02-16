Georgia Tech earns home win over Virginia Tech

The Hokies’ second-half cold spell provided the Jackets the margin to withstand a rally that carved a 16-point lead at the 13:47 mark down to five points with 5:13 to play. The Jackets steadied themselves after, as Terry scored eight of his 14 points in the final four minutes.

Georgia Tech 77, Virginia Tech 70

Interestingly, a day after coach Josh Pastner offered a critique of ACC officiating, the Jackets went to the line 26 times to the Hokies’ eight free throws, although Virginia Tech’s end-game fouling skewed the margin. It broke a 10-game streak in which Georgia Tech took fewer free throws than its opponent.

The Jackets came into the game averaging the fewest free throws per game in ACC play and had taken 101 fewer free throws than their opponents, the widest disparity in the conference.

The Jackets did not make very good use of that advantage, as the ACC’s least-accurate free-throw shooting team was true to form, making 14 of 26, including 7-for-14 in the final three minutes when they were trying to put the game away.