Georgia Tech-Duke kickoff set

Georgia Tech’s home game Saturday against Duke has been scheduled for 7 p.m. After an open date and consecutive postponements of games against Pittsburgh and Miami, it will be the Yellow Jackets’ first game since their Oct. 31 home loss to Notre Dame. The ACC released the assignment Sunday.
The game will be broadcast on regional sports networks, including Fox Sports South or Fox Sports Southeast in Atlanta.
The Yellow Jackets have won seven consecutive Saturday night home games, dating back to 2011.