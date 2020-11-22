X

Georgia Tech-Duke kickoff set

Georgia Tech running back Jordan Mason (27) runs for yardage during the second half Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. Notre Dame won 31-13. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Georgia Tech running back Jordan Mason (27) runs for yardage during the second half Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. Notre Dame won 31-13. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech | 49 minutes ago
By Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech’s home game Saturday against Duke has been scheduled for 7 p.m. After an open date and consecutive postponements of games against Pittsburgh and Miami, it will be the Yellow Jackets’ first game since their Oct. 31 home loss to Notre Dame. The ACC released the assignment Sunday.

The game will be broadcast on regional sports networks, including Fox Sports South or Fox Sports Southeast in Atlanta.

The Yellow Jackets have won seven consecutive Saturday night home games, dating back to 2011.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.