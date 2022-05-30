Georgia Tech could share regional with Georgia Southern, UGA

Tech and Georgia have played against each other in the NCAA Tournament before, most recently in a 2008 regional in Athens, but the Jackets and Eagles have never played in the postseason. A Georgia Southern-Georgia Tech-Georgia regional (along with interloper Air Force, as projected by D1Baseball.com) would be unprecedented.

In the projection, Georgia Southern is the No. 1 seed (the Eagles were awarded a regional Sunday by virtue of their 40-18 record and No. 11 ranking in RPI), Tech is No. 2, UGA No. 3 and Air Force No. 4. The Jackets and Bulldogs would play on Friday to start the double-elimination event.