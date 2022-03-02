Pastner: ‘We’ve got a lot to play for’ in final week of regular season

There hasn’t been a team that won the ACC Tournament and finished in last place the next season since Virginia won the 1976 tournament and finished in a tie for last place with Duke in 1977.

Tech itself has not finished last in the ACC since 2012, and if it can’t win a 12th game, it would be the team’s fewest wins in a season since that same 2012 team was 11-20 overall.

No matter what happens in the next two games, the team’s league record will be the poorest in Pastner’s six-year tenure. (The Jackets were 6-12 in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons.) It would follow two history-making seasons of the sort that Tech fans would prefer.

In 2020, Tech finished with an 11-9 league record, which was the first time that the Jackets had earned a winning ACC record since 2004, when they reached the national championship game. That was followed by last year’s ACC championship – Tech’s first since 1993 – and the first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2010.

For Wednesday’s game, Tech will again be without guard Deivon Smith, who has missed the past three games after suffering a concussion in the loss Feb. 19 at Pitt.

