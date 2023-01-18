Georgia Tech cornerback Zamari Walton plans to enter transfer portal

After initially declaring his intention to return to Georgia Tech to use his extra season of eligibility, Yellow Jackets cornerback Zamari Walton has new plans.
Walton confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday that he planned to put his name in the transfer portal. The decision was first reported by Rivals on Wednesday.
While Wednesday is the final day that football players can put their name in the transfer database until a 15-day period starting May 1, Walton is apparently not bound to enter the portal in the window that was to close at the end of the day Wednesday. Walton can leave Tech as a grad transfer, and grad transfers can put their name in the transfer database at any point. Walton graduated in December with a degree in business management.
Walton figures to have teams interested in his services for his final season of eligibility. Walton was a four-year starter for the Jackets and played his best season in 2022, improving in his man-to-man coverage and recording seven passes defensed (including an interception) after having none in the 2021 season. He also was credited with 36 tackles, tied for eighth on the team. He has played in 48 games for Tech and started 39.
It is a change of direction for Walton, who Dec. 30 announced his return for his fifth season of eligibility and also announced Jan. 4 that he had joined the Tech Way, a new collective for Jackets athletes.
Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com