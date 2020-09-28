Georgia Tech commit Miles Kelly emerges into 4-star prospect

Without being able to see Kelly in person, Pastner, like college coaches nationwide, had to rely on watching AAU tournaments that were streamed online and talk with prospects by phone or videoconference. It was in those events over the summer that Kelly showcased his scoring ability and drive.

According to Kelly, Pastner told him that what he appreciated about his game was that “I’ll do anything to win. I’ll go get a rebound if I need it. I’ll go get a bucket if we need it. I’ll get a game-winning assist if we need it.”

At Parkview, Kelly averaged 19.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals, according to the Gwinnett Daily Post. He was named second-team all-county, which also included Tech freshman defensive end Jared Ivey, a North Gwinnett High grad. While an accomplishment, it’s not where one would expect to find a power conference recruit (although, actually, another second-teamer was Clemson commit Ian Schieffelin of Grayson High). That helped motivate Kelly going into the quarantine.

“I was determined to show people that I was a different player from when they last saw me,” Kelly said. “You could say I was like an NBA player trying to get ready for the bubble, trying to get prepared and get stuff done.”

Brookwood High coach Daniel Bowles, who coached Tech guard Bubba Parham in high school, was keenly aware of the guard at the Broncos' archrival from the time he was a sophomore. When Kelly had moved up to the Parkview varsity, Bowles said, the Brookwood JV coach told him that “this kid is a 6-4 Bubba Parham,” meaning that he was a crafty scorer with prolific range.

“From that time on, we were like, ‘This kid can play,’” Bowles said.

Bowles said Kelly improved each time the Broncos and Panthers met, a testament to his commitment to developing his game. In that way, Bowles said that he is like another Gwinnett product whose recruitment was also relatively light, one whom Tech fans know well – Josh Okogie.

“Knowing Josh, he just worked so hard, you knew he was going to be successful,” Bowles said. “To me, Miles is kind of like that.”

After the quarantine, Walton said he gave his ATL Hoops players a workout plan and challenged Kelly to do more.

“If you do all the things I tell you, the world is going to change for you,” Walton said he told Kelly.

The program included making 1,000 3-pointers, 350 pushups and running five miles daily, Walton said. Until gyms opened, he shot on a goal in his backyard or at Lucky Shoals Park in Norcross, Kelly said. Kelly was also working with a strength and conditioning coach and added eight pounds, to get to 175.

“He worked basketball like a job for the past three or four months,” Walton said.

Such devotion isn’t unusual, Kelly’s mother Sheila said. She saw it in the fifth grade, for instance, when his late father Melvin Kelly, cleared him to focus on only one sport and Miles chose basketball.

“He dove in headfirst,” Sheila Kelly said.

Once the AAU tournaments began this summer, Kelly took advantage of his opportunity, the offers began to pile up and his recruiting ranking rose simultaneously. Playing in a gym helped.

“I was (training) at the park in the heat,” he said. “By the time I started playing games and got in the gym, it was just easy.”

Tech made its offer in August, leading to his commitment last week. He plans to sign in the early signing period in November. He is spending his final high-school year at Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia, he said, to help him acclimate to college. It’s a major change, more evidence of his eagerness to go all in.

“When he puts his mind to something, he gets it done,” Sheila Kelly said. “He goes above and beyond.”