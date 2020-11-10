Georgia Tech coaches enthusiastic about Jeff Sims' future

After playing Clemson and Notre Dame in a three-week span, Tech’s remaining four games are somewhat less daunting. Outside of a game at Miami on Nov. 21, none of the Yellow Jackets' remaining opponents currently are ranked higher than seventh in the ACC. Sims has a chance to demonstrate his growth and build momentum down the stretch, which can only help his development.

And as frequently as Tech’s coaches praise Sims' football ability, they praise his character and off-field traits nearly as often. The academic rigor of Georgia Tech can make the adjustment more challenging for some freshmen, but by all accounts, Sims adapting well in every aspect.

“I can’t say enough positive things about Jeff Sims as a young man, as a person in this program developing the leadership traits in real time as a true freshman,” coach Geoff Collins said. “Just really, really proud of him and the way the team has galvanized around him, for him to have some success and for the team to have some success.”

Heading into the final four games of the season, Collins and his staff are hoping that the growth they’ve seen from Sims in practice will transfer to games. With an off-week last week, Sims had a chance to focus heavily on himself. Patenaude is seeing the results of that work already.

“If he misses a throw in practice now, he realizes why it happened,” Patenaude said. “We had one today where he missed a guy on a check-down, but he was off-balance, and he said, ‘Yeah, I’ve gotta get my feet back underneath me.’ He’s starting to talk like a quarterback, and when you get those guys to really understand, technically, how to throw the ball, how to be on a good platform, that’s where it starts.

“... In the long run, we’re gonna be all really excited to watch this dude play quarterback because he can be elite.”