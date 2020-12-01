Georgia Tech coaches believe Jackets belong among middle tier of ACC

Given that the Jackets’ three wins all came over teams ranked lower than they are, it sounds like a bit of a bold statement to say that they’re squarely in the middle of the league. But to hear the Tech coaches tell it, they firmly believe that’s where their team belongs.

“We’re ridiculously optimistic about the way that we approach every single week,” Thacker said. “... We feel like any given game, we can go out and if we play, when we play, we will play our best football. We’re as good as anybody in that framework. We’re getting to now teams having eight games, having nine games, having a pretty good resume to show who they are. We obviously need to create consistency after having a positive week this week so that we can show we’re as competitive as anyone in the league.”

Credit: Georgia Tech Athletics Georgia Tech football coach Geoff Collins comments on the team’s practice rituals entering the final weeks of the season. Credit: Georgia Tech Athletics

In the final three games of the season, Tech faces N.C. State (currently fifth in the ACC), Pittsburgh (currently ninth) and Miami (currently third). Coming off a 56-33 win over Duke on Saturday, the final stretch of the season is a chance for the Jackets to prove they belong in that middle tier of the conference.

It’s not quite the gauntlet of earlier this year, when Tech played both Clemson and Notre Dame in a three-week span, but it’s not a quiet end to the season, either. Collins, Patenaude and Thacker all feel that the Jackets will be able to make some noise.

“Teams that play well at the end of the season have a strong culture,” Patenaude said. “They believe in what’s going on. They believe in the staff. They believe in their head guy. They believe in the guys next to them. They like playing. They like showing up in the building and being able to go out and compete.

“I think that when we do the things that we’re capable of doing across the board — the defense played fantastic and set us up all night against Duke. When we play complementary football like that, we’re very tough to beat.”