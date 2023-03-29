Georgia Tech coach Brent Key charged with emotion addressing Nashville tragedy

“I don’t want to sit here and make any political statements or any religious statements,” he said at the beginning of his unscripted statement. “I will not do that. But something’s got to change.”

Key addressed media following his team’s fifth practice of the spring. He was not originally scheduled to speak but informed a team spokesman on Monday that he wanted to make a statement on the tragedy and use the platform afforded him as one of the state’s most high-profile sportsmen.

“If one person hears me say that and agrees and does something to help force a change, something to happen and a 1,000 other people say something negative about it, I don’t care,” Key said. “Because it worked. And if this one thing can help somebody else say something and have the guts to stand up and say something, maybe (give) somebody the guts to stand up and do something!” – here, Key’s voice boomed - “then maybe something will happen.”