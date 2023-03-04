Georgia Tech closes regular season with win over Boston College

The Jackets’ 3-pointing, which had spurred their resurgence but cooled temporarily Saturday, helped tie the score in the final minutes. With the score tied at 63-63, Kelly made a 3-pointer with 1:46 left for a 66-63 lead. After Boston College guard Mason Madsen’s 3-point try went in and out, the Jackets had the chance to begin to put the game away. On an isolation play, guard Kyle Sturdivant stuck a 3-pointer over guard Makai Ashton-Langford with the shot clock running out for a 69-63 lead with 58 seconds left. Four successful free throws by Sturdivant sealed the game for the Jackets.

Kelly led the Jackets with 21 points, making five of 11 3-pointers. Forward Ja’von Franklin missed a double-double with eight points and 12 rebounds. Tech finished the game making 11 of 29 3-pointers, reaching the total in hot-and-cold manner. The Jackets made their first three tries for an early 9-0 lead, then made one of their next 17 before knocking down seven of the final nine.

Georgia Tech 73, Boston College 65

On a gray and slushy afternoon in the ACC’s New England outpost, the Jackets sought a confirming finish to their 31-game regular season. After losing nine games in a row – seven by double digits – the Jackets then won four of their next six against ACC competition. The most recent was a stunning 96-76 win at Syracuse, in which Franklin achieved the fifth triple-double in school history and the Jackets dropped a school-record 18 3-pointers.

However encouraging, three wins were at home and at the expense of three teams in the bottom third of the league (Virginia Tech, Notre Dame and Louisville) and the fourth on the road against a team in freefall (Syracuse, on Tuesday).

The form of the Jackets’ two losses in that six-game span were also suggestive of a team on the rise – to Wake Forest and Pittsburgh – but Saturday’s confrontation offered the potential to be Tech’s second best win of the year after its Jan. 4 home upset of No. 16 Miami.

Boston College had won its past three games before Saturday, including a 15-point win over No. 13 Virginia. Eagles coach Earl Grant’s team also was fueled Saturday by the emotions of Senior Day, its attempt to reach .500 in ACC play for the first time since the 2010-11 season and its objective to earn the No. 9 seed in the ACC Tournament and avoid playing in the first round Tuesday.