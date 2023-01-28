Georgia Tech clobbered by Duke at McCamish Pavilion

Georgia Tech was outplayed in the first half and then was trampled in the second, with the final result a 86-43 defeat to Duke at McCamish Pavilion. It was both the most points allowed this season by the Yellow Jackets and their fewest scored.

Tech lost its seventh consecutive game, tying for the longest in coach Josh Pastner’s tenure. With deft passing and movement off the ball, the Blue Devils manipulated the Tech defense to consistently generate open shots from 3-point range and at the basket.