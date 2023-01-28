X
Georgia Tech clobbered by Duke at McCamish Pavilion

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

A season that continues to explore new depths descended further Saturday.

Georgia Tech was outplayed in the first half and then was trampled in the second, with the final result a 86-43 defeat to Duke at McCamish Pavilion. It was both the most points allowed this season by the Yellow Jackets and their fewest scored.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Tech lost its seventh consecutive game, tying for the longest in coach Josh Pastner’s tenure. With deft passing and movement off the ball, the Blue Devils manipulated the Tech defense to consistently generate open shots from 3-point range and at the basket.

Duke made 55.7% of its shots from the field and recorded 24 assists, which were season highs both allowed by the Jackets and also attained by Duke. The Jackets, who have prided themselves on their defense in Pastner’s tenure, have allowed opponents to shoot 50% from the field in their past four games.

Taking control from the start, Duke led by 10 less than eight minutes into the game and claimed a 43-25 lead at halftime. The Blue Devils’ lead snowballed after halftime, as they opened the second half with a 19-3 run to take a 62-28 lead with 13:45 to play. They shot 63.3% after halftime (19-for-30), their offense flowing around the Jackets like water down a stream.

Duke 86, Georgia Tech 43

Tech (8-13, 1-10 ACC) has its worst record after 21 games since the 2011-12 season, then-coach Brian Gregory’s first year. The Jackets haven’t been 1-10 after 11 league games since the 2008-09 season, the third-to-last season of coach Paul Hewitt’s tenure.

Helmed by first-year coach Jon Scheyer, Duke (15-6, 6-4) faced the Jackets for the first time without coach Mike Krzyzewski in charge since the 1979-80 season.

