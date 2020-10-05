Georgia Tech-Clemson kickoff time set

Tech’s game against Clemson was originally scheduled to be played Sept. 3 in the season opener for both teams, but the date was changed when the schedule was revised due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Tigers have a five-game winning streak in the series, winning each game by an average of 23.6 points, including a 52-14 win last year at Clemson.

If Tech were to play on the ACC Network, it would be the team’s first appearance this season on that channel. The Yellow Jackets played their first two games (Florida State and Central Florida) on Channel 2, then played Syracuse on Fox Sports South. Friday’s game against Louisville will be on ESPN.