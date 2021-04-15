Georgia Tech claims first NCAA volleyball win since 2004

Tech (14-4) won its first NCAA Tournament match since 2004 and 10th tournament match overall. Lipscomb, the ASUN Conference champion, was difficult for the Jackets to escape. The teams split the two first sets. In the critical third, Lipscomb (17-3) led 14-12 before the Jackets regained the lead with a 4-0 run, ultimately winning 25-21. In the fourth and final set, Tech led the entire way, but had to pull it out at the end, stretching a 20-18 lead to the final 25-19 margin, completed with a kill by Mariana Brambilla, an ace from Delaney Smith and a kill by Erin Moss.

In Minnesota, the Jackets will face one of the sport’s powerhouses. This is the Golden Gophers’ 21st NCAA appearance out of the past 22 seasons. They’ve reached six Final Fours.

Collier acknowledged that Minnesota is better than any competition Tech faced in the conference this season, including 11th-seeded Louisville, which roughed up the Jackets in a sweep on March 26.

“They’re No. 3 in the country, have a great coaching staff, crazy athletes,” Collier said. “But these are the matches that we want to be in and play, and this is the direction that our program wants to be going. So I think it’s going to be a fun match for us. We really have nothing to lose. Go out there and play a great volleyball team and really work hard to challenge them and then see what happens.”

The second-round match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. EDT and will be streamed on ESPN3.