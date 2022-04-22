Georgia Tech chasing record 19th ACC golf championship

Coach Bruce Heppler’s team was ranked 11th by Golfstat going into the tournament and has won four tournaments this academic year. One of them was in February at Shark’s Tooth, where the 14-team field included all of the other 11 ACC teams. North Carolina is the highest-ranked ACC team at fifth.

Going into the tournament, Tech is tied with Wake Forest for most ACC titles with 18, although the Demon Deacons last won a title in 1989. The Jackets have won all but one of their ACC championships since then, most recently in 2019.