BreakingNews
Fulton elections worker receives Profile in Courage Award
ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech chasing record 19th ACC golf championship

Georgia Tech golfer Christo Lamprecht at the NCAA regional tournament at Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Fla., May 17, 2021. (Mike Olivella for Georgia Tech)

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia Tech golfer Christo Lamprecht at the NCAA regional tournament at Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Fla., May 17, 2021. (Mike Olivella for Georgia Tech)

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech’s golf team began its pursuit of its 19th ACC championship Friday morning, a title that would set the Yellow Jackets alone in conference history. The tournament – three rounds of stroke play, with the top four teams advancing to match play – began Friday morning at Shark’s Tooth Golf Course in Panama City, Fla.

Coach Bruce Heppler’s team was ranked 11th by Golfstat going into the tournament and has won four tournaments this academic year. One of them was in February at Shark’s Tooth, where the 14-team field included all of the other 11 ACC teams. North Carolina is the highest-ranked ACC team at fifth.

Going into the tournament, Tech is tied with Wake Forest for most ACC titles with 18, although the Demon Deacons last won a title in 1989. The Jackets have won all but one of their ACC championships since then, most recently in 2019.

Tech’s top player is sophomore Christo Lamprecht, who has five top-10 finishes in nine events played this year. He was 26th in Golfstat’s rankings before the start of the conference championship, sixth in the ACC. His 69.9 scoring average is lowest in the conference.

The tournament’s first two rounds of stroke play will be played Friday, followed by the third round Saturday. The two match-play semifinals will be Sunday with the championship on Monday.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks
State school superintendents from, left to right, (top row): Republican John Barge, Democrat Jaha Howard, and Democrat James Morrow, Jr. Bottom row: Democrat Alisha Thomas Searcy, Democrat Currey Hitchens, and Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods, a Republican is running for reelection. (Handout)

Credit: Hand

Five candidates seek to oust Woods as Georgia school superintendent 5h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue will begin a series of debates on Sunday ahead of the May 24 GOP gubernatorial primary.

Credit: AJC

Once a debate no-show, Perdue readies for series of faceoffs with Kemp
4h ago
In this Sept. 22. 1955 photo, Carolyn Bryant rests her head on her husband Roy Bryant's shoulder after she testified in Emmett Till murder court case in Sumner, Miss. Stymied in their calls for a renewed investigation into the murder of Emmett Till, relatives and activists are advocating another possible path toward accountability in Mississippi: They want authorities to launch a kidnapping prosecution against the woman who set off the lynching by accusing the Chicago teen of improper advances in 1955. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

Emmett Till relatives seek accuser’s prosecution in 1955 kidnapping
42m ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, was set to testify Friday in an administrative court hearing for a legal challenge five of her constituents filed seeking to remove her from the ballot under a section of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. (J. Scott Applewhite/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/Pool

OPINION: The Georgia veteran trying to keep Marjorie Taylor Greene off the ballot
4h ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, was set to testify Friday in an administrative court hearing for a legal challenge five of her constituents filed seeking to remove her from the ballot under a section of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. (J. Scott Applewhite/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/Pool

OPINION: The Georgia veteran trying to keep Marjorie Taylor Greene off the ballot
4h ago
DeKalb County Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris has asked for “a little grace” as her administration tries to figure out the ramifications of this week's surprising decision by the school board about districtwide building repairs. (AJC file photo)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

DeKalb County superintendent asks for ‘grace’ on school repairs plan
5h ago
The Latest
Georgia Tech adds Kansas OL Corey Robinson from transfer portal
Georgia Tech tight end Dylan Deveney to transfer
Georgia Tech routs Mercer to gain season split
Featured
State school superintendents from, left to right, (top row): Republican John Barge, Democrat Jaha Howard, and Democrat James Morrow, Jr. Bottom row: Democrat Alisha Thomas Searcy, Democrat Currey Hitchens, and Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods, a Republican is running for reelection. (Handout)

Credit: Hand

Five candidates seek to oust Woods as Georgia school superintendent
5h ago
Once a debate no-show, Perdue readies for series of faceoffs with Kemp
4h ago
DeKalb County superintendent asks for ‘grace’ on school repairs plan
5h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top