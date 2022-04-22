Georgia Tech chasing record 19th ACC golf championship

Georgia Tech’s golf team began its pursuit of its 19th ACC championship Friday morning, a title that would set the Yellow Jackets alone in conference history. The tournament – three rounds of stroke play, with the top four teams advancing to match play – began Friday morning at Shark’s Tooth Golf Course in Panama City, Fla.
Coach Bruce Heppler’s team was ranked 11th by Golfstat going into the tournament and has won four tournaments this academic year. One of them was in February at Shark’s Tooth, where the 14-team field included all of the other 11 ACC teams. North Carolina is the highest-ranked ACC team at fifth.
Going into the tournament, Tech is tied with Wake Forest for most ACC titles with 18, although the Demon Deacons last won a title in 1989. The Jackets have won all but one of their ACC championships since then, most recently in 2019.
Tech’s top player is sophomore Christo Lamprecht, who has five top-10 finishes in nine events played this year. He was 26th in Golfstat’s rankings before the start of the conference championship, sixth in the ACC. His 69.9 scoring average is lowest in the conference.
The tournament’s first two rounds of stroke play will be played Friday, followed by the third round Saturday. The two match-play semifinals will be Sunday with the championship on Monday.
