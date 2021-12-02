Georgia Tech chasing greatness in NCAA volleyball tournament

“It’s just so great to see the gym full and packed every match,” Bergmann said “It’s just great to see that people are coming back to it, enjoying watching volleyball and that they’re supporting us every single game.”

Tech is in the tournament in consecutive years for the first time since making it five years in a row from 2000-04. That was the end of an 11-year stretch, from 1994-2004, when the Jackets made the tournament eight times under the direction of coach Shelton Collier (no relation to Michelle Collier) and then his successor Bond Shymansky.

It was as a record-setting star at South Florida that Collier played against Tech in that era, a match in the 2002 season won by the Bulls. The Jackets reached the Elite 8 a year later, their best NCAA result.

Upon taking the Tech job, “that was the team that I wanted to re-create here,” Collier said. “It’s really full circle, but it’s always the image that I had of this program and what we’re doing. So it’s just exciting to see that we’re here, and we’re going to keep getting better.”