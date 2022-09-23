Georgia Tech-Central Florida: TV, online, radio information

Saturday’s game at Central Florida looks like a big one for a Georgia Tech program feeling the weight of a bad record under coach Geoff Collins.
So a lot is on the line for a fourth game of the season.
A loss to an unranked Group of Five school, even though in a road game, would further the misery for the Yellow Jackets, who have lost 27 of their 37 games played under Collins’ direction and are heavy underdogs Saturday.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:
Date: Saturday, Sept. 24
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Records: Georgia Tech 1-2; Central Florida 2-1
Television: ESPNU will televise the game. Kevin Brown will handle play-by-play, with Hutson Mason as the analyst, with no sideline reporter planned.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 1230 AM/106.3 FM. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Joe Hamilton is the analyst, and Wiley Ballard is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio 135 or 194/956.
Online: RamblinWreck.com
