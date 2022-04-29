Georgia Tech celebrates its top athletes at awards program

Baseball – Joseph Mannelly; Men’s Basketball – Jordan Meka; Women’s Basketball – Anisa Clark; Men’s Cross Country – Henrik Anderson; Women’s Cross Country – Liz Galarza; Football – Charlie Thomas; Golf – Andy Mao; Softball – Abby Hughes; Men’s Swimming and Diving – Wiggo Frohde; Women’s Swimming and Diving – Sophie Murphy; Men’s Tennis – Marcus McDaniel; Women’s Tennis – Carol Lee; Men’s Track and Field – Jamie Miller; Women’s Track and Field – Lydia Troupe; Volleyball – Elizabeth Patterson; Cheer – Dmitri Palmer; Goldrush – Isabelle Williams.

Chandler Dennis (softball) was given the Thomas Lozano Inspiration Award for best exemplifying the passion, loyalty, support and work ethic of the late Tech staff member and alumnus.

The Bobby Dodd Scholarship, given to a returning male and female athlete who holds a 3.0 GPA, has lettered and exemplifies good citizenship, community service, sportsmanship and dedication, was given to Emma Kauf (softball) and Tres Gonzalez (baseball).

The GT Unite Award, which honors an athlete who has made an impact in the sphere of diversity, equity and inclusion, went to Mikaila Dowd (volleyball).

The Total Person Award, which goes to male and female athletes who are either graduating or within 20 hours of graduation, lettered at least two years, achieved ACC or broader recognition and possess the attributes of the Total Person Program (career ambition, family relations, health consciousness, self-motivation and community involvement) was given to Nicole Fegans (women’s cross country/track) and Christian Ferraro (men’s swimming).

The celebration also recognized Tech athletes who earned recognition from the ACC for their dedication to community service and outreach: Abby Cohen (women’s swimming), Ben King (baseball), Dylan Leonard (football), Liz Rice (women’s track and cross country), Dowd (volleyball) and Kauf (softball).

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen (women’s basketball) and Parada (baseball) were recognized as nominees for ACC scholar-athlete of the year in their respective sports. Candidates must have a 3.0 GPA for their career and a 3.0 GPA for each of their past two semesters.

Award winners were selected by an athletic department committee except for the Brandon Adams Teammate Award, which was chosen by the team or head coach.

