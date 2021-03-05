Georgia Tech capital campaign far exceeds goal

“We had to do some things so we could recruit and build a better student-athlete, which ultimately leads to wins,” Stansbury said on a recent recording of his podcast.

The AI2020 project was three-pronged, with the development office seeking gifts for facilities, endowments and current operations. Facilities ($88 million goal) and endowments ($25 million goal) comprised the bulk of the campaign, and those two buckets have been filled with a little more than $140 million in gifts and commitments. Likewise, the goal for operations ($12 million) was far exceeded, at $37.4 million, as Tech has faced severe budget issues because of the revenue shortage caused by COVID-19.

Completed projects include the football locker room, the women’s basketball locker room and a renovation of Russ Chandler Stadium. Tech also was able to complete its first endowments of head-coaching positions, for men’s and women’s tennis and swimming and diving.

Fortunately for Tech, most of the financial commitments and legwork for fundraising had been completed by the time COVID-19 made face-to-face meetings unfeasible. Stansbury credited the Alexander-Tharpe Fund, Tech’s development office for athletics, for laying the foundation for the project’s success well before the pandemic.

“We were very, very fortunate that our donors came through and put us in this position, where we were able to provide facilities for student-athletes and coaches,” Stansbury said on his podcast.

Next projects include a $2 million team suite for the track and field/cross country teams and the scholarship fund.