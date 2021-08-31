Georgia Tech calls for whiteout for season opener

Explore Potential starting lineup for season opener

The last Tech football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium to be played at full capacity was the Georgia game at the end of the 2019 season.

Tech has won five of its past six whiteout games, including the Yellow Jackets’ win over South Florida in 2019, the most recent whiteout game. Tech’s “Miracle on Techwood Drive” win over No. 9 Florida State in 2015 was perhaps the team’s most notable whiteout game.