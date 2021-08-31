ajc logo
Georgia Tech calls for whiteout for season opener

October 24, 2015 Atlanta - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Florida State Seminoles take on the field before their game at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, October 24, 2015. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
October 24, 2015 Atlanta - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Florida State Seminoles take on the field before their game at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, October 24, 2015. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech has called on fans attending Saturday’s season opener against Northern Illinois to dress in white for its annual whiteout game. The game, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium, will be the first full-capacity sporting event on Tech’s campus since March 2020.

The last Tech football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium to be played at full capacity was the Georgia game at the end of the 2019 season.

Tech has won five of its past six whiteout games, including the Yellow Jackets’ win over South Florida in 2019, the most recent whiteout game. Tech’s “Miracle on Techwood Drive” win over No. 9 Florida State in 2015 was perhaps the team’s most notable whiteout game.

