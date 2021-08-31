Georgia Tech calls for whiteout for season opener

Georgia Tech has called on fans attending Saturday’s season opener against Northern Illinois to dress in white for its annual whiteout game. The game, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium, will be the first full-capacity sporting event on Tech’s campus since March 2020.
The last Tech football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium to be played at full capacity was the Georgia game at the end of the 2019 season.
Tech has won five of its past six whiteout games, including the Yellow Jackets’ win over South Florida in 2019, the most recent whiteout game. Tech’s “Miracle on Techwood Drive” win over No. 9 Florida State in 2015 was perhaps the team’s most notable whiteout game.
In Other News
1
What Georgia Tech’s starting lineup could look like for the season...
2
Georgia Tech football trusting in power of ‘truly amazing’ connectivity
3
Ayinde Eley preps for leading role in Georgia Tech defense
4
Stansbury: Conference alliance won’t affect Georgia Tech-Georgia game
5
In Geoff Collins’ third season, Georgia Tech coordinators confident...