Georgia Tech brings in 6 recruits for official visits

Ethan Mackenny is an offensive tackle from Lassiter High, a three-star prospect ranked No. 78 in the state. His top offers include Missouri, North Carolina and N.C. State.

Columbia High linebacker Michael Montgomery is a three-star prospect whose offers include Arkansas, Oregon and South Carolina. He’s rated the No. 101 prospect in the state.

Che Ojarikre is a two-way player (wide receiver, cornerback) from Denmark High. He is unrated but collected offers in May from Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee along with Tech.

Norcross High wide receiver Zion Taylor, who this week listed Tech among his top 10 choices, is a three-star prospect rated 95th in the state. He has reported offers from Pittsburgh, Utah and Wake Forest.

Tech has another batch of official visits scheduled for next weekend.