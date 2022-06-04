ajc logo
Georgia Tech brings in 6 recruits for official visits

Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins instructs during the spring game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday, March 17, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

In search of its first commitments for the 2023 signing class, Georgia Tech had six prospects on campus this weekend for official visits, according to a person familiar with the situation. It’s the first weekend that coach Geoff Collins has set aside for high-school prospects.

Five are rising seniors from metro Atlanta, with a sixth visiting from Maryland. Tech is the lone team in the ACC without a commitment for the 2023 class. As recruits are permitted to make five official visits, it’s also an indication of strong interest from the prospects.

The six visitors:

North Cobb High cornerback Quentin Ajiero, a three-star prospect rated the No. 83 player in Georgia (all rankings from 247Sports Composite unless otherwise noted). Ajiero’s other scholarship offers include Missouri, N.C. State and Wisconsin.

Anthony Little is an edge rusher from Rock Creek Christian Academy in Upper Marlboro, Md. Little is ranked a three-star prospect by Rivals with offers from Penn State, Pittsburgh and Texas A&M.

Ethan Mackenny is an offensive tackle from Lassiter High, a three-star prospect ranked No. 78 in the state. His top offers include Missouri, North Carolina and N.C. State.

Columbia High linebacker Michael Montgomery is a three-star prospect whose offers include Arkansas, Oregon and South Carolina. He’s rated the No. 101 prospect in the state.

Che Ojarikre is a two-way player (wide receiver, cornerback) from Denmark High. He is unrated but collected offers in May from Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee along with Tech.

Norcross High wide receiver Zion Taylor, who this week listed Tech among his top 10 choices, is a three-star prospect rated 95th in the state. He has reported offers from Pittsburgh, Utah and Wake Forest.

Tech has another batch of official visits scheduled for next weekend.

