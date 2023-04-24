Georgia Tech brings home 19th ACC golf title

“It was on purpose and everybody to a man agreed that he needs to be the guy back there in case it comes down to that,” Heppler said. “Really proud of him.”

In stroke play, Tai, a freshman, finished 54 holes atop the leaderboard with Wake Forest’s Michael Brennan, shooting a 9-under 207, before falling in the third playoff hole. Howe finished in a tie for third, two shots behind Tai and Brennan.

The ACC title was, unusually, the Jackets’ first tournament win of the year. Prior to this year, Tech had won at least one tournament in 12 of the past 14 seasons and won at least two in 10 of those years. The Jackets have amassed five second-place finishes this year and are ranked 12th nationally.

Tech will learn its NCAA regional assignment May 3 and play in the event May 15-17.

“It’s a talented group, and we’ll just keep moving forward,” Heppler said.