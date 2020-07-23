Georgia Tech begins mandatory football training

By rules instituted by the NCAA for this season, teams are able to conduct up to 20 hours of required activities per week, beginning Wednesday and concluding Aug. 4, after which preseason camp can begin.

That includes up to six hours of on-field work for walkthroughs, which may include the use of a football. For Wednesday’s practice, Yellow Jackets players dressed in jerseys and shorts and worked out inside the Brock Football Practice Facility and on Alexander Rose Bowl Field, according to photos released by the Tech communications office. It was the first time that they had gone through actual football drills under the supervision of Tech coach Geoff Collins and his staff since the coronavirus pandemic halted spring practice in March.