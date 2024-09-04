Breaking: 4 dead, 9 injured after shooting at Barrow County school; 1 in custody
Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech basketball’s Pres Judy dies at age 80

Tech Tower on Georgia Tech's main campus.

By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Former Georgia Tech basketball player Pres Judy, who played in the 1960s, died recently, according to a statement released by the Tech athletic department.

Judy, a native of Lexington, Kentucky, who died at age 80, was a three-year starter for the Yellow Jackets (1964-67) and a member of the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame. He became the first Tech player to score 40 points in a game when he scored 40 against Florida State on Feb. 25, 1967. His record stood for two years until broken by all-time Tech great Rich Yunkus.

Six weeks earlier, Judy scored 37 points against N.C. State, which at the time was tied for the third most in a game in Tech history.

Judy, a 6-foot-3 forward, remains one of 14 Tech players to reach 40 points in a game. He also is in a three-way tie with Kenny Anderson, another all-time Tech great, and Yunkus for field goals scored in a game (18).

Overall, Judy averaged 13.3 points (915 total), 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists in his Tech career.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

