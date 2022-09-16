2 key official visits for Georgia Tech this weekend

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Michael Nwoko, rated the No. 108 prospect (247Sports Composite) in the class, and guard Vasean Allette are scheduled to arrive to campus Friday for their visits. (Allette does not have a 247Sports Composite rating, but is ranked No. 100 in the class by 247Sports.) Notably, both are from Canada – Nwoko from Milton, Ont., and Allette from Toronto. They reflect a new emphasis on recruiting Canada, as new assistant coach Brian Eskildsen was hired in part because of his connections in recruiting circles in that nation.

Nwoko, listed at 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds, is also considering Providence, Miami and UCLA. Allette’s list also includes Arizona State, Mississippi State and Texas. Allette, 6-3 and 180, and Nwoko both played for the Canadian U-18 national team that played in the FIBA U-18 Americas championship this summer.