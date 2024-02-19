Georgia Tech baseball weekly report

Streak: Won 3

Rankings: N/A

Last Week (3-0)

Friday: Beat Radford 21-8

Saturday: Beat Radford 7-3

Sunday: Beat Radford 6-3

This Week

Tuesday: at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Friday: vs. Cornell, 4 p.m.

Saturday: vs. Cornell, 2 p.m.

Sunday: vs. Cornell, 1 p.m.

Week in review

Tech swept visiting Radford over the weekend, beating the Highlanders by a combined score of 34-14 in three games.

Payton Green, a junior and transfer from North Carolina State, was Tech’s star offensively. The shortstop had seven hits in 11 at-bats (.636), walked four times, scored seven runs, hit three home runs (including a grand slam Sunday) and drove in seven. Green slugged 1.455 in the three games and had an on-base percentage of .733.

Freshman centerfielder and lead-off man Drew Burress was impressive as well by going 6-for-14 with three home runs and three doubles.

Aeden Finateri (1-0) threw six innings of one-run ball in Saturday’s win. The junior righty fanned eight while working around four hits and a walk.

Carson Ballard and Tate McKee combined to toss 6-2/3 innings of scoreless ball over the weekend. Ballard, a sophomore, hurled four perfect innings to close out Sunday’s win

Week ahead

Tech’s will take its first road trip of the season when it renews its long-standing rivalry with Georgia Southern. The Eagles (1-2) dropped 2 of 3 to visiting Maryland over the weekend, winning the series finale to salvage the series.

The Jackets will be back at Russ Chandler Stadium for a three-game series starting Friday against Cornell. The series will be the regular-season opener for the Big Red which went 9-26 last season and 8-13 in the Ivy League.