Georgia Tech baseball placed in NCAA regional with overall top-seed Tennessee

The Yellow Jackets learned their assignment Monday afternoon with the airing of the selection show. When Tech’s name came up early in the ESPN2 broadcast for the watch party at Tech’s Champions Hall, players appeared to be caught off-guard to be placed into Tennessee’s regional before responding with mild applause.

Tennessee (53-7) leads Division I in ERA, slugging percentage and home runs per game and are 34-3 at home. Tech has more than held its own against top competition. The Jackets are 9-5 against teams in the RPI top 15.