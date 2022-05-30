Georgia Tech baseball placed in NCAA regional with overall top-seed Tennessee

Georgia Tech’s baseball team has been given a most challenging draw for the regional round of the NCAA Tournament. The Yellow Jackets were assigned to the Knoxville, Tenn., regional, where the host team will be Tennessee, which is the top overall seed in the tournament and considered a favorite to win the College World Series.
The Yellow Jackets learned their assignment Monday afternoon with the airing of the selection show. When Tech’s name came up early in the ESPN2 broadcast for the watch party at Tech’s Champions Hall, players appeared to be caught off-guard to be placed into Tennessee’s regional before responding with mild applause.
Tennessee (53-7) leads Division I in ERA, slugging percentage and home runs per game and are 34-3 at home. Tech has more than held its own against top competition. The Jackets are 9-5 against teams in the RPI top 15.
Tech, which goes into the tournament with a record of 34-22 and an RPI ranking of 21, was tabbed the No. 2 seed in the regional. The Yellow Jackets and Volunteers will be joined by No. 3-seed Campbell and No. 4-seed Alabama State.
Tech will play its first game against Campbell on Friday in the double-elimination regional. The Camels are 40-17, 59th in RPI and are the Big South champion. Alabama State (34-23) is the SWAC champion with a record of 34-23.
