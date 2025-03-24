Breaking: Georgia prepares mass cancellation of 455,000 voter registrations
Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech baseball awaits showdown with Clemson after sweeping Notre Dame

Yellow Jackets now 20-4, 7-2 in ACC play
Georgia Tech pitcher Mason Patel (29) delivers to an Auburn batter during their game at Russ Chandler Stadium, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech pitcher Mason Patel (29) delivers to an Auburn batter during their game at Russ Chandler Stadium, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
15 minutes ago

­­­At the start of each week throughout ­­­the regular season, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will take a closer look at the Georgia Tech baseball team. Here’s a breakdown going into the week:

Record: 20-4, 7-2 ACC

Streak: Won 4

RPI: 22

Last week

Tuesday: beat Gardner-Webb 14-6

Friday: beat Notre Dame 18-7 (8 innings)

Saturday: beat Notre Dame 9-5

Sunday: beat Notre Dame 10-2

This week

Today: vs. Kennesaw State, 6 p.m.

Friday: vs. Clemson, 6 p.m.

Saturday: vs. Clemson, 4 p.m.

Sunday: vs. Clemson, 1 p.m.

Week in review

Tech put an exclamation point on the weekend Sunday by pounding Notre Dame 10-2 in South Bend, Indiana. That victory gave the Yellow Jackets their 20th win of the season.

Catcher Vahn Lackey drove in two runs in Sunday’s 10-2 win, and Jaylen Paden came out of the bullpen to fan five over three innings of scoreless work.

On Saturday, Mason Patel (7-0) threw 6 2/3 innings of relief, allowing one earned run while fanning seven hitters in a 9-5 win. Kyle Lodise, Carson Kerce and Will Baker combined to drive in six runs.

Lodise began the weekend with a bang — three of them, actually, blasting three homes runs in Friday’s 18-7 victory that ended in eight innings. A Brunswick native and Augusta transfer, Lodise now has a team-leading nine homers.

The Jackets started their four-game winning streak Tuesday with a 14-6 victory over Gardner-Webb in which Drew Burress drove in four runs.

Week ahead

Tech makes the short trek up I-75 to face Kennesaw State in a rematch of a March 4 meeting won 11-4 by the Jackets at Russ Chandler Stadium. Alex Hernandez, Kent Schmidt and Lodise drove in a combined seven runs in that first meetings. The Owls (10-14) took two of three from Western Kentucky in a Conference USA series over the weekend.

On Friday, Tech begins a huge three-game series against Clemson. The Tigers (23-2, 4-2 ACC) have an RPI of 3 and are ranked inside the top 10 of every major college baseball poll.

Clemson’s two losses to Notre Dame at home and Wake Forest at home. The Tigers, who have played only one road game, host Presbyterian on Tuesday before coming to Atlanta.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Jim Leyritz and and the 2021 Braves, both No. 3 seeds, advance.

Credit: Cayce Dunn/AJC

VOTE: Another clash of Atlanta sports misery and mirth

2h ago

Georgia Tech women have a harsh ending to otherwise solid season

Georgia Tech ends season with blowout loss to Jacksonville State in NIT first round

The Latest

Ga. Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Nell Fortner yells instructions during the second half against the N.C. State Wolfpack at McCamish Pavilion on Thursday, February 20, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia Tech women have a harsh ending to otherwise solid season

Georgia Tech bows out of NCAA Tournament after rough loss to Richmond

Georgia Tech heads to Los Angeles to begin NCAA Tournament against Richmond

Featured

Orange Crush event organizer Steven Smalls looks out at Tybee Island's South Beach, site of the 2025 HBCU spring break festival scheduled for April 19 on Georgia's coast. (Justin Taylor/The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Make Orange Crush sweet again? New era dawns for infamous HBCU beach party

Orange Crush, an HBCU spring break party at a Georgia beach, enters a new era this April with a sanctioned festival organizers hope will attract 30,000 attendees

Gridlock Guy: Lessons learned from becoming a true Atlanta commuter

After years of covering conditions during drive time, I am a part of the gridlock daily. Here are a few lessons that my joining the masses in Atlanta traffic has given me.

Is Atlanta still America’s Black mecca? This native isn’t so sure

A new monthly content series from UATL — the AJC’s Black culture franchise — will shed light on the reality (or mirage) behind this question.