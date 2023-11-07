Georgia Tech athletics launches second phase of Competitive Drive Initiative

Turn 2 has a goal of raising $2.5 million in new gifts to the Alexander-Tharpe Fund’s Athletic Scholarship Fund by the end of the year. Tech and the Georgia Tech Foundation will match eligible gifts dollar-for-dollar for a potential impact of $5 million for Tech athletics.

“We’re excited and grateful to launch Competitive Drive Initiative Turn 2,” Tech director of athletics J Batt said in a release. “The leadership and continued alignment with president Angel Cabrera continues to be an essential accelerant to our goal of providing our student-athletes with an excellent experience athletically and academically. The overwhelming support of last year’s Competitive Drive Initiative has already begun to have an impact and we look forward to building on that success as we launch CDI Turn 2.”

The matching aspect includes a contributor’s benefits in the way of Alexander-Tharpe Fund giving levels and priorities (for example, a person who makes a $500 contribution to CDI Turn 2 by Dec. 31 will receive benefits at the Heisman giving level ($1,000) and receive 20 Alexander-Tharpe Fund Priority Points instead of 10).

To be eligible for the match, a donor must make a new gift to the scholarship fund by New Year’s Eve. For donors who made gifts to the scholarship fund during the 2023 giving year (July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023), a new gift is defined as an amount greater than that donated in 2023, and the match will be applied to the amount of the new gift.