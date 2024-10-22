Georgia Tech athletics creates new position for ‘player management’

In the ever-evolving new era of college athletics, an era being shaped by name, image and likeness and the continual transfer of athletes across all sports, Georgia Tech is trying to stay ahead of the curve with the creation of a new position within its athletics department.

Tech posted Tuesday the position of executive associate athletic director for player management, a role to, “provide strategic leadership and direction across Georgia Tech Athletics, with particular oversight of player management within the areas of responsibility/sport programs as assigned by the Director of Athletics.”

“We’re excited to be adding this executive-level position, which will be a vital part of our team as we move into the next era of intercollegiate athletics,” Tech athletic director J Batt said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “With revenue sharing on the horizon, this role will put Georgia Tech at the forefront of developing and implementing a management strategy to put our coaches and student-athletes in the best position to compete for championships at the highest level.”