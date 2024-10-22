Georgia Tech athletics creates new position for ‘player management’

In the ever-evolving new era of college athletics, an era being shaped by name, image and likeness and the continual transfer of athletes across all sports, Georgia Tech is trying to stay ahead of the curve with the creation of a new position within its athletics department.
Tech posted Tuesday the position of executive associate athletic director for player management, a role to, “provide strategic leadership and direction across Georgia Tech Athletics, with particular oversight of player management within the areas of responsibility/sport programs as assigned by the Director of Athletics.”
“We’re excited to be adding this executive-level position, which will be a vital part of our team as we move into the next era of intercollegiate athletics,” Tech athletic director J Batt said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “With revenue sharing on the horizon, this role will put Georgia Tech at the forefront of developing and implementing a management strategy to put our coaches and student-athletes in the best position to compete for championships at the highest level.”
The position also demands the individual who fills the role to work with player agents, executives, campus and external partners and, of course, the players themselves. The person also will be asked to advise coaches and personnel.
Other key facets of the new role include, but are not limited to, working with the NCAA and ACC in player-management governance, directing and overseeing Tech’s player-management process in helping Tech coaches and administrators in their efforts to recruit, negotiate with and retain prospective and current Yellow Jackets, review contracts and evaluate talent.
In May, the NCAA agreed with major conferences to allow schools to pay players directly via a revenue-sharing plan that would allow institutions to distribute $20 million per year to its athletes, according to an ESPN report.
Four years ago the NCAA approved NIL policies that allow players to profit, through an agreement with a third party, from the use of their name, image and likeness. Tech works with The Tech Way NIL collective.
