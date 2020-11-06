Georgia Tech assistant salaries stay largely the same from 2019

Comparing that total to FBS assistant coach salary figures for 2019 compiled by USA Today, the 2020 salary pool would rank seventh in the ACC among the seven conference schools that were compelled to share salary information through open-records requests. It would also be 46th among the 51 power-conference schools that released contracts.

With an annual salary of $600,000, Key’s pay is near the top among assistant coaches in the ACC who are not an offensive or defensive coordinator. (Key’s full title is assistant head coach/run game coordinator/offensive-line coach.)

In 2019, among reported salaries, Key’s salary was highest among ACC assistants who were not either an offensive or defensive coordinator or shared the title. Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell is making $640,000 this year, according to The Greenville News, putting him ahead of Key.