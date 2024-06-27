Georgia Tech assistant coach Chris Weinke receives extension, raise

King threw for 2,755 yards, completed 25 touchdown passes and also ran for 648 yards and nine scores.

Weinke was given the added title of assistant head coach to his duties of co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in February. He and coach Brent Key are the lone two on-field coaches who have been on Tech’s staff since 2022.

“I’ve built a really good relationship over the years with coach Key. I simply have said to him that, ‘I want to help you any way that I can,’” Weinke said in March. “When you were an assistant head coach and you became a head coach, you wear a lot of different hats. He’s pulled in a lot of different directions. I’m simply trying to ease the stress and anxiety that comes with being a young head coach.

“I’m a resource for him. He throws a lot of things off of me. Ultimately, obviously, we know he runs this program, and I try to help guide him and be a GPS system to help when he asks for it. Great honor. Something I’m proud of, and I take great pride in it.”

Weinke will be going into his 14th season of coaching and seventh in the college ranks. The former Florida State quarterback would owe Tech 200% percent of his base salary if he terminates his new contract within 120 days of March 30. He would owe 75% of his should he leave the Jackets before December’s signing day and would owe 50% of his salary should he depart before February’s signing day.

Should Weinke terminate the contract after the 2025 signing period, accept a new position as the primary play-calling coordinator at an FBS program or take an on-field coaching position in the NFL, he wouldn’t owe Tech any remaining portion of his contract.