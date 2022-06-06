Georgia Tech assistant Anthony Wilkins promoted to associate head coach

While the promotion in title is largely symbolic, it does recognize Wilkins as a potential head coaching candidate. Wilkins has been invited to participate in events to help assistant coaches advance their careers. Pastner said that Wilkins is “on people’s radar” as a head coach candidate.

“I’m proud of the steps our program has taken to restore the energy and excitement I grew up watching,” Wilkins said in a statement. “I’m mostly proud of the progress and excellence our young men have demonstrated here with us and after. I’m energized to help keep pushing everything forward.”