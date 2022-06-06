Georgia Tech assistant Anthony Wilkins promoted to associate head coach

Georgia Tech assistant basketball coach Anthony Wilkins has been promoted to associate head coach, coach Josh Pastner announced Monday. Wilkins has been on Pastner’s staff since June 2018, has had a primary role in developing Tech guards Jose Alvarado (2021 ACC defensive player of the year) and Michael Devoe (2022 All-ACC selection) and also shared in the coaching of forward Moses Wright (2021 ACC player of the year).
While the promotion in title is largely symbolic, it does recognize Wilkins as a potential head coaching candidate. Wilkins has been invited to participate in events to help assistant coaches advance their careers. Pastner said that Wilkins is “on people’s radar” as a head coach candidate.
“I’m proud of the steps our program has taken to restore the energy and excitement I grew up watching,” Wilkins said in a statement. “I’m mostly proud of the progress and excellence our young men have demonstrated here with us and after. I’m energized to help keep pushing everything forward.”
The associate head coach title was previously held by Eric Reveno, who left Tech in April to take a similar position at Oregon State. Pastner has sent several assistant coaches to head coaching jobs during his time at Memphis and now at Tech, most recently former Tech assistant Tavaras Hardy, now at Loyola Maryland.
“I think he’s got all the tangibles and makings of a head coach,” Pastner said Monday in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’ve had a lot of guys who’ve been on my staff become head coaches and, from all my time, whether it was at Memphis or here, he’s in that same mold as all those other guys. He’s going to have the opportunity to be a head coach.”
