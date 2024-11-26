Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech assistant a nominee for Broyles Award

Georgia Tech fans react at the end of the fourth quarter in an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 28-23 over Miami. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech fans react at the end of the fourth quarter in an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 28-23 over Miami. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
50 minutes ago

Georgia Tech defensive line coach Jess Simpson is a nominee for the Broyles Award, the Frank and Barbara Broyles Foundation announced Tuesday. The Broyles Award is given to the nation’s top assistant coach.

Simpson, a former head coach at Buford High School, is in his first season with Tech. He has helped lead the Yellow Jackets’ defensive transformation as Tech goes into Friday’s regular-season finale at No. 6 Georgia ranked fourth in the ACC in total defense and fifth in rushing defense.

Tech’s first-year defensive line coach, Simpson will make an annual salary of $650,000.

Also having previously coached at Duke in 2023, Simpson’s contract term is from Jan. 1, 2024 through Jan. 31, 2026. Simpson’s bonuses are to be the same as Santucci’s. Simpson began his coaching career in 1994 at his alma mater of Marietta High and has had stints as an assistant with the Falcons and at Miami was well as a long tenure as head coach at Buford High School.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Simpson is one of 65 nominees in this year’s class were selected from approximately 1,500 assistant coaches representing 131 FBS programs. The Broyles Award selection process includes the Football Writers Association of America, broadcasters, a College Football Hall of Fame selection committee and current college head coaches.

A selection committee of former head coaches, broadcasters and a committee representing the FWAA will select 15 semifinalists, five finalists and an overall winner.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

If Georgia Tech beats UGA, Brent Key makes $100K for win milestone
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Defensive turnaround a major catalyst for Georgia Tech’s winning season
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

National top-three safety flips from Clemson to Georgia Tech
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Tech’s Aaron Philo earns PFF top-rated QB in Week 13, ACC rookie of the week
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech linebacker E.J. Lightsey coming on strong at season’s end
If Georgia Tech beats UGA, Brent Key makes $100K for win milestone
Yellow Jackets top No. 21 Oregon, move to 6-0
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Rivian poised to get $6B federal loan to build Georgia factory2h ago
Zoo Atlanta adjusts to life without pandas
Shaky Knees Festival announces new dates and move to Piedmont Park next year