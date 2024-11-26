Georgia Tech assistant a nominee for Broyles Award

Georgia Tech defensive line coach Jess Simpson is a nominee for the Broyles Award, the Frank and Barbara Broyles Foundation announced Tuesday. The Broyles Award is given to the nation’s top assistant coach.

Simpson, a former head coach at Buford High School, is in his first season with Tech. He has helped lead the Yellow Jackets’ defensive transformation as Tech goes into Friday’s regular-season finale at No. 6 Georgia ranked fourth in the ACC in total defense and fifth in rushing defense.

Tech’s first-year defensive line coach, Simpson will make an annual salary of $650,000.