Georgia Tech assistant a nominee for Broyles Award

Georgia Tech defensive line coach Jess Simpson is a nominee for the Broyles Award, the Frank and Barbara Broyles Foundation announced Tuesday. The Broyles Award is given to the nation’s top assistant coach.
Simpson, a former head coach at Buford High School, is in his first season with Tech. He has helped lead the Yellow Jackets’ defensive transformation as Tech goes into Friday’s regular-season finale at No. 6 Georgia ranked fourth in the ACC in total defense and fifth in rushing defense.
Tech’s first-year defensive line coach, Simpson will make an annual salary of $650,000.
Also having previously coached at Duke in 2023, Simpson’s contract term is from Jan. 1, 2024 through Jan. 31, 2026. Simpson’s bonuses are to be the same as Santucci’s. Simpson began his coaching career in 1994 at his alma mater of Marietta High and has had stints as an assistant with the Falcons and at Miami was well as a long tenure as head coach at Buford High School.
Simpson is one of 65 nominees in this year’s class were selected from approximately 1,500 assistant coaches representing 131 FBS programs. The Broyles Award selection process includes the Football Writers Association of America, broadcasters, a College Football Hall of Fame selection committee and current college head coaches.
A selection committee of former head coaches, broadcasters and a committee representing the FWAA will select 15 semifinalists, five finalists and an overall winner.
