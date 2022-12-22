Georgia Tech announces hires for its football strength-and-conditioning staff

Tech also announced Artis’ full staff. Byron Jerideau joins Tech as associate director of football strength and performance/accountability. Jordan Diaz is director of speed and associate director of football performance. Tyler Smith is assistant director of football strength and conditioning, and Sean Boyle is performance manager/assistant director of football strength and conditioning.

“A.J. has quickly become one of the most respected strength coaches in America and I’m very excited to have him lead our strength and conditioning efforts here on The Flats,” Tech coach Brent Key said in a statement released by the school. “He’s done a great job in three seasons as the director of strength and conditioning at (South Florida) and Tennessee, comes very highly recommended from people that have worked with him throughout his career and really stood out during the interview process as the right person for our student-athletes at Georgia Tech.”