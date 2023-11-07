Georgia Tech announces 2024 baseball schedule

The Yellow Jackets host North Carolina State, Boston College, Miami and Duke as part of ACC play, teams who all made an NCAA Regional in 2023. Tech also plays NCAA Regional teams Auburn, Clemson, Virginia and North Carolina.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Tech will host Georgia on March 1, travel to Athens on March 2 and then meet the Bulldogs on March 3 at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.

Other nonconference matchups include Georgia State (Feb. 27), Georgia Southern (April 9), Kennesaw State (April 23) and Mercer (May 14).

Overall, the Jackets are scheduled to play six teams ranked in the top 25 of the 2023 RPI and 10 teams ranked inside the top 50, including seven top-50 teams at home.

Tech finished 30-27 last season, after a 9-0 start, and was 12-18 in ACC games. The Jackets were 0-2 in the ACC tournament’s pool play to end the season. They lost their final six games and nine of their final 12.