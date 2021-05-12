Georgia Tech announces 100% capacity for Bobby Dodd Stadium

Seating for Georgia Tech football games at Bobby Dodd Stadium will return to 100% capacity beginning Sept. 4 for Tech’s first home game of the season.
Tech made that announcement Wednesday morning, confirming what athletic director Todd Stansbury was saying publicly as recently as last week.
The institute will also permit full on-campus tailgating. Last season, games were held at 20% capacity of the 55,000-seat stadium and tailgating was not allowed on campus.
“Thanks to encouraging trends regarding the number of people becoming vaccinated and the declining spread of Covid-19, as well as updated guidance from public health experts, we’re grateful and excited to announce that we will be able to welcome Georgia Tech fans back to full stadium and tailgating operations on campus this fall,” Stansbury said in a news release issued Wednesday morning.
“We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our entire community, but are confident that we can maintain a safe environment while bringing back the full college football gameday experience that we all know and love on The Flats.”
Tech will play Northern Illinois at home in the Yellow Jackets’ season opener.
The announcement follows similar decisions by the Braves, Atlanta United and the Falcons to return to full capacity. Also, capacity for home baseball games at Russ Chandler Stadium recently was increased to 31% of capacity, a number reached by selling tickets in such a way that provides ticket holders with three feet of space from other fans.
2021 Georgia Tech schedule
Sept. 4 vs. Northern Illinois
Sept. 11 vs. Kennesaw State
Sept. 18 at Clemson
Sept. 25 vs. North Carolina (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
Oct. 2 vs. Pitt
Oct. 9 at Duke
Oct. 23 at Virginia
Oct. 30 vs. Virginia Tech
Nov. 6 at Miami
Nov. 13 vs. Boston College
Nov. 20 at Notre Dame
Nov. 27 vs. Georgia
