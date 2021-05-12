Georgia Tech announces 100% capacity for Bobby Dodd Stadium

“Thanks to encouraging trends regarding the number of people becoming vaccinated and the declining spread of Covid-19, as well as updated guidance from public health experts, we’re grateful and excited to announce that we will be able to welcome Georgia Tech fans back to full stadium and tailgating operations on campus this fall,” Stansbury said in a news release issued Wednesday morning.

“We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our entire community, but are confident that we can maintain a safe environment while bringing back the full college football gameday experience that we all know and love on The Flats.”