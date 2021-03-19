Georgia Tech aims to ‘make noise’ after lengthy absence from NCAA women’s tournament

The similarities, however, rest in the core qualities. Fortner hasn’t changed as a coach. She built a team-first culture with an energy that fed her team. The blueprint stays the same, and the success is mirroring.

“Her passion and drive is contagious. I know those kids gravitate to it, too,” said Reneisha Hobbs, who played for Fortner at Auburn and recently returned to the Tigers’ staff. “You are who you are.”

Fortner deflects a lot of the credit when discussing the Yellow Jackets’ success that led to one of the tournament’s top seeds. She gives most of it to her players, a veteran group that bought into a new system after the firing of MaChelle Joseph. Fortner has an extension of herself — especially the beaming energy — with her assistants, too.

The experience comes with chief of staff Mickie DeMoss’s six national titles while coaching under Pat Summitt at Tennessee. Assistant coach Tasha Butts played in two national title games as a Lady Volunteer. Murriel Page played in an Elite Eight at Florida and coached at Central Michigan in its run to the Sweet 16.

They’ve all got the qualities Fortner possesses, but she doesn’t know “if any of them can match my energy.” A special connection to Georgia Tech’s conductor makes this group tick.

“It’s very telling when we’re out there on the court that we’re playing for her,” senior Kierra Fletcher said of Fortner. “She’s a very exciting coach to play for, and I think what she’s been able to do here in two years says a lot.”

Georgia Tech’s opportunity for an NCAA tournament run serves as a benchmark in Fortner’s two-year turnaround. If not for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yellow Jackets could be discussing consecutive appearances with a 20-11 finish a season ago.

Fortner is confident in her team’s potential due to the talent within the starting lineup. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen (14.5 points per game) and Fletcher (12.9) lead the way, but the Yellow Jackets have four players scoring nine or more points each night.

“We’re trying to arm them with everything they need to go on that floor and play with the right scouting report on their opponent,” Fortner said. “That’s something we do well and hopefully it pays off for us in that tournament.”

Twelve years later, Fortner is back on the NCAA tournament stage. A coach’s dream is to continuously play at the highest level, and now she gets to mark 2021 as her launching point with the Yellow Jackets.

Fortner has the energy and experience. Now, she awaits to see whether more celebrations await.

“We’ve gotten (to the tournament),” Fortner said. “Now you play your heart out to see how far you take this thing.”