Georgia Tech advances to regional semis of NCAA volleyball tournament

Georgia Tech defeated Florida on its home court in five sets Friday to advance to the regional semifinals of the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament.
No. 5 seed Georgia Tech improved to 24-6 with its 22-25, 30-28, 25-21, 18-25, 16-14 victory over No. 4 Florida (19-10). Georgia Tech will play the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal matchup between No. 1 Nebraska and No. 8 Missouri in the regional semifinals Dec. 7.
It will be the fourth regional semifinal appearance in program history, following appearances in 2003, 2004 and 2021.
NCAA Tournament schedule
Regional semifinals – Thursday, Dec. 7
Regional finals – Saturday, Dec. 9
National semifinals – Thursday, Dec. 14 – ESPN
National Championship – Saturday, Dec. 16 – ABC
