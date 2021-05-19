Georgia Tech advances to NCAA golf championship for 30th time

Needing to finish fifth or better to advance out of the 14-team regional, Tech finished third in the 72-hole event, shooting 3-under-par to finish at 16-under for the tournament. The Jackets had begun the day in third. Host Florida State won at 34-under on its home course. Georgia (17-under), Liberty (15-under) and TCU (9-under) also qualified. It was Tech’s best finish at a regional since placing third in 2015 in San Diego. In the four regionals since, the Jackets had failed to finish in the top five three times and then were fourth in 2019.

Of the six players whom Heppler used in Tallahassee, only two had previously competed in an NCAA event, Noah Norton and Connor Howe.