Georgia Tech advances in 12-inning thriller

Down to their final out in their second pool-play game at the ACC Tournament at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C., the Yellow Jackets defeated Louisville 9-8 in 12 innings when Andrew Jenkins’ double into the left-center gap was misplayed by center fielder Luke Brown, bringing in Tres Gonzalez from second and Justyn-Henry Malloy all the way from first.

Malloy slid home with the winning run, giving the Jackets their only lead of the game, one in which they had trailed 4-0 after 2½ innings, 6-3 after 4½, 7-6 after the top of the 11th and finally 8-7 after the top of the 12th.