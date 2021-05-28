Georgia Tech advances in 12-inning thriller

After its Wednesday game was played absent of drama and meaning, Georgia Tech followed it Thursday with a contest gorged with both.
Down to their final out in their second pool-play game at the ACC Tournament at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C., the Yellow Jackets defeated Louisville 9-8 in 12 innings when Andrew Jenkins’ double into the left-center gap was misplayed by center fielder Luke Brown, bringing in Tres Gonzalez from second and Justyn-Henry Malloy all the way from first.
Malloy slid home with the winning run, giving the Jackets their only lead of the game, one in which they had trailed 4-0 after 2½ innings, 6-3 after 4½, 7-6 after the top of the 11th and finally 8-7 after the top of the 12th.
The win advanced Tech (29-22) into the tournament semifinals, where the Jackets will play the winner of Thursday night’s N.C. State-Pitt game. That game was to follow the Tech-Louisville game, which took five hours and seven minutes to complete. The semifinal will be played at 5 p.m. Saturday. Tech’s game with Louisville (28-22) followed its Wednesday night game against Clemson, an 11-5 loss for the Jackets that held no meaning because of the tournament’s unusual format.
The list of clutch performers only ended with Jenkins, but certainly included catcher Kevin Parada, whose three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth tied the score at 6-6. In the bottom of the 11th, with Tech down 7-6 after a home run by Louisville’s Alex Binelas, Drew Compton doubled high off the center-field wall to score pinch-runner Brad Grenkoski and tie the score at 7-7, just missing a walk-off home run.
Relievers Zach Maxwell and Luke Bartnicki provided 5-1/3 innings of scoreless relief to keep Tech in the game.