Georgia Tech adds two veteran coaches to football support staff

Georgia Tech announced Friday the additions of Allen Mogridge and Tim Salem as senior advisors for the football program.
“We’re very fortunate to add Allen and Tim to our staff,” coach Brent Key said in a release. “The experience and knowledge that they bring will make a huge impact on every area of our program, including teaching, game planning and recruiting. I couldn’t be more excited to have them aboard and for our players and coaches to benefit from their presence.”
Mogridge, a 23-year collegiate coaching veteran, joins Tech’s staff and reunites with Key after most recently spending the 2023 season as the offensive line coach at East Carolina. Before his lone season at ECU, Mogridge spent six seasons as assistant head coach and offensive line coach at South Florida (2020-22) and Florida International (2017-19).
Mogridge’s resume includes one season at Georgia Southern (2016), three at Central Florida (2012-15), one at Temple (2013), three at North Carolina (2009-11), five at Buffalo (2004-08) and one at Western Carolina (2003). He began his coaching career as a defensive graduate assistant at Buffalo (2001-02).
Mogridge and Key were on the staff together during Mogridge’s three seasons at UCF.
Salem, who also is reuniting with Key, brings 37 years of collegiate coaching experience, including the past nine as tight ends coach at Pittsburgh (2015-23). In addition to his nine seasons in the ACC, Salem also spent 13 seasons in the Big Ten with stints at Purdue (1991-96), Ohio State (1997-2000) and Illinois (2012-14).
He worked with Key for eight seasons at UCF (2004-11).
Additionally, Salem has coached at Eastern Michigan (2003), Colorado State (1989-90) and Phoenix College (1987-88). He began his coaching career with two seasons as a graduate assistant at Arizona State, his alma mater.
