Georgia Tech adds two veteran coaches to football support staff

Georgia Tech announced Friday the additions of Allen Mogridge and Tim Salem as senior advisors for the football program.

“We’re very fortunate to add Allen and Tim to our staff,” coach Brent Key said in a release. “The experience and knowledge that they bring will make a huge impact on every area of our program, including teaching, game planning and recruiting. I couldn’t be more excited to have them aboard and for our players and coaches to benefit from their presence.”

Mogridge, a 23-year collegiate coaching veteran, joins Tech’s staff and reunites with Key after most recently spending the 2023 season as the offensive line coach at East Carolina. Before his lone season at ECU, Mogridge spent six seasons as assistant head coach and offensive line coach at South Florida (2020-22) and Florida International (2017-19).