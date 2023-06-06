Georgia Tech adds six to 2023 roster

Georgia Tech officially announced Tuesday the addition of six players to the 2023 roster.

The six newest Yellow Jackets joined Georgia Tech’s other newcomers in arriving on campus this week in preparation for summer classes and workouts.

Tech’s newest additions include wide receiver Dominick Blaylock, defensive back Omar Daniels, defensive lineman Eddie Kelly, linebacker Paul Moala, offensive lineman Connor Scaglione and defensive back Justin Brown. All but Brown are transfers.

Blaylock, the son of former NBA star Mookie Blaylock, has two seasons of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer from Georgia. He saw action in 31 games over four seasons at Georgia. He caught 35 passes for 548 yards and six touchdowns and returned 16 punts for 131 yards in two-plus seasons of action.

Brown was rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN and the No. 14 player in the state of Tennessee by Rivals and 247Sports. He totaled 62 tackles, 5-1/2 tackles for loss and two interceptions on defense while catching 74 passes for 1,229 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushing for 214 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries on offense as a senior in 2022.

Daniels has three seasons of eligibility remaining after transferring from Kansas State. He played in 11 games over two seasons as a cornerback.

Kelly has three seasons of eligibility remaining after transferring from South Florida where he saw action in 11 games as a freshman. He totaled 19 tackles which was tied for third among the team’s defensive linemen.

A transfer from Idaho, Moala has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He played in all 12 games at Idaho and tied for third on the team with 61 tackles while leading the squad with seven tackles for loss.

Moala began his career at Notre Dame where he appeared in 23 games over four seasons at Notre Dame. He made 14 tackles, one tackle for loss, registered two quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and recovered a fumble in 12 games as a sophomore in 2019.

Scaglione has one season of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer from Princeton. He appeared in 31 games at right tackle and right guard over four seasons.