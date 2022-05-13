Georgia Tech adds Javon Franklin out of transfer portal

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

At South Alabama last season, Franklin averaged 12.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in 32 games, starting 31 of them. Notably, he had 11 points and 11 rebounds in a November game at Alabama in the team’s only competition against a power-conference opponent. For the season, he shot 65.5% from the field and also had 44 blocks and 40 steals. His highlight reel includes several strong finishes at the basket, both layups and dunks. Franklin told On3 that he also received interest from Iowa State, Virginia Tech, Oregon State, Penn State and Maryland.

Franklin, from Little Rock, Ark., went into the portal April 28. At 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds, he brings needed size to the roster with the graduation of Jordan Usher and Khalid Moore. Franklin’s commitment follows the signing of former Gardner-Webb guard Lance Terry, who signed with Tech in April. Coach Josh Pastner has three scholarships available.