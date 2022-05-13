Georgia Tech adds Javon Franklin out of transfer portal

Georgia Tech received its second player out of the transfer portal this offseason, former South Alabama forward Javon Franklin. A third-team selection for the Sun Belt all-conference team, Franklin agreed play for Tech as a graduate transfer with one season of eligibility. The decision was first reported Friday by On3.
At South Alabama last season, Franklin averaged 12.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in 32 games, starting 31 of them. Notably, he had 11 points and 11 rebounds in a November game at Alabama in the team’s only competition against a power-conference opponent. For the season, he shot 65.5% from the field and also had 44 blocks and 40 steals. His highlight reel includes several strong finishes at the basket, both layups and dunks. Franklin told On3 that he also received interest from Iowa State, Virginia Tech, Oregon State, Penn State and Maryland.
Franklin, from Little Rock, Ark., went into the portal April 28. At 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds, he brings needed size to the roster with the graduation of Jordan Usher and Khalid Moore. Franklin’s commitment follows the signing of former Gardner-Webb guard Lance Terry, who signed with Tech in April. Coach Josh Pastner has three scholarships available.
Franklin began his college career at Holmes Community College before playing two seasons at Auburn, one in which he played five games and then the next 23 as a backup. After that, he transferred to South Alabama for this past season.
