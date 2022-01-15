Georgia Tech adds games with Syracuse, Clayton State

The Yellow Jackets will play at Syracuse Feb. 21, a Monday, at 7 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 29 but was postponed because Tech was on a COVID-19 pause. The Jackets will play the game after playing at Pitt Feb. 19, a Saturday, and before its home game against Virginia Tech Feb. 23, a Wednesday. With only a day between the Pitt and Syracuse road games, the team could travel directly from Pittsburgh to Syracuse rather than return to Atlanta.

Syracuse also plays on the 19th (home against Boston College) and was to play at Notre Dame on the 22nd, a Tuesday, but had that game moved back one day to the 23rd.