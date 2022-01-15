Georgia Tech adds games with Syracuse, Clayton State

Georgia Tech has had its postponed game with Syracuse rescheduled and also added a game against Clayton State to replace its postponed game with Alabama A&M.
The Yellow Jackets will play at Syracuse Feb. 21, a Monday, at 7 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 29 but was postponed because Tech was on a COVID-19 pause. The Jackets will play the game after playing at Pitt Feb. 19, a Saturday, and before its home game against Virginia Tech Feb. 23, a Wednesday. With only a day between the Pitt and Syracuse road games, the team could travel directly from Pittsburgh to Syracuse rather than return to Atlanta.
Syracuse also plays on the 19th (home against Boston College) and was to play at Notre Dame on the 22nd, a Tuesday, but had that game moved back one day to the 23rd.
Tech will play Clayton State, a Division II team, on Jan. 23, a Sunday. The game will be played at 5 p.m. It was scheduled for the Jackets’ open date. Tech was to play Alabama A&M on Dec. 23 but could not because of the pause. The game will count towards Tech’s record. The Jackets are now scheduled to play 30 games as originally planned.
Tickets and parking for the Alabama A&M game will be honored for the Clayton State game. Season-ticket holders who cannot attend the Clayton State game can exchange their Alabama A&M game tickets for any other remaining home game.
The Lakers and Jackets have played once, in an exhibition game prior to the 2014-15 season. Tech won 74-41. It’s the third time that Tech will have played a regular-season game against a Division II team in coach Josh Pastner’s tenure, following games against Tusculum in February 2017 and Morehouse in January 2020.
To accommodate the game, Clayton State will play three games in three days.
