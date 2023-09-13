Georgia Tech adds Arkansas State to 2027 football schedule

Georgia Tech football announced Wednesday it will host Arkansas State at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Sept. 4, 2027.

The meeting will be the first between Tech and Arkansas State, a current member of the Sun Belt Conference that is coached by Butch Jones. The Red Wolves have won five Sun Belt championships and have made nine bowl appearances in the past 12 seasons.

The addition of Arkansas State leaves Georgia Tech with one slot to fill among its 2027 nonconference games. The Yellow Jackets will travel to Notre Dame (Oct. 2) and host Georgia at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Nov. 27.