Georgia Tech AD appointed to College Football Hall of Fame board of directors

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Tech
By
16 minutes ago
X

Georgia Tech athletic director J Batt was appointed to the board of directors for the College Football Hall of Fame, the Hall announced Thursday.

Batt is one of three new members of the Hall of Fame’s 25-member board of directors.

“J Batt’s appointment to the College Football Hall of Fame’s board of directors is a testament to his unwavering commitment to the sport of college football, and intercollegiate athletics,” president and CEO of the College Football Hall of Fame Kimberly Beaudin said in a release. “His leadership at Georgia Tech has exemplified the values of hard work, integrity and perseverance that we hold dear at the Hall of Fame. We are thrilled to welcome him to our esteemed board, and I have no doubt that his passion and expertise will be instrumental in furthering our mission of preserving the rich traditions of college football for generations to come.”

The National Football Foundation founded the College Football Hall of Fame in 1951 and relocated it to Atlanta in 2014.

“I’m honored and excited to join the College Football Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors,” Batt said in a release. “Having the Hall of Fame located less than a mile from our campus is a point of pride for Georgia Tech, and I am proud to represent Georgia Tech and our commitment to supporting the city of Atlanta as one of America’s best college sports cities and the Capital of College Football.”

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a sports journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

