Georgia Tech 35-point underdog to No. 1 Georgia

It’s the widest margin by which the Bulldogs have been favored over the Jackets in their annual rivalry game since at least 1997, according to the website Sports Betting Stats.

The previous high was the 28.5-point spread in the 2019 game, the last time that the two teams met, as the 2020 game was canceled because of the SEC’s decision to only play conference games as a COVID-19 measure. The Bulldogs won that game 52-7.