Georgia Tech 11th in preseason top-25 baseball ranking

Tech finished last season 31-25 and won the ACC’s Coastal Division with a 21-15 league record. The Jackets reached the regional round of the NCAA Tournament. Coach Danny Hall’s team returns a significant portion of the roster, including catcher Kevin Parada, who has been named a preseason All-American after hitting a team-leading .318 with 31 extra-base hits. Parada was one of seven Jackets players in Perfect Game’s list of top 300 Major League Baseball prospects.

Tech was one of five ACC teams in the Perfect Game top 25.