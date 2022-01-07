Georgia Tech 11th in preseason top-25 baseball ranking

Georgia Tech’s baseball team received its second top-15 preseason ranking Thursday when Perfect Game, a scouting service, slotted the Yellow Jackets 11th in its preseason rankings. Tech was also rated 11th by Collegiate Baseball in its preseason rankings.
Tech finished last season 31-25 and won the ACC’s Coastal Division with a 21-15 league record. The Jackets reached the regional round of the NCAA Tournament. Coach Danny Hall’s team returns a significant portion of the roster, including catcher Kevin Parada, who has been named a preseason All-American after hitting a team-leading .318 with 31 extra-base hits. Parada was one of seven Jackets players in Perfect Game’s list of top 300 Major League Baseball prospects.
Tech was one of five ACC teams in the Perfect Game top 25.
The Jackets open their season Feb. 18 with a three-game series against Wright State.
Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.
About the Author