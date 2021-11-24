Geoff Collins to Georgia Tech fans: ‘I completely get the frustration’

On multiple occasions, when asked that variations of the question, Collins gave answers that did not acknowledge the frustration and disappointment, responses that obviously did not win much appreciation from Yellow Jackets supporters investing in his team with their time, money and energy. After the 55-0 loss at Notre Dame on Saturday, he responded that his only concern at that moment was the well being of his players “and we’ll just keep it there.” Speaking at his weekly Tuesday news conference in advance of the Jackets’ game against No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, Collins communicated a different message to supporters in his opening remarks.

“I get it,” he said. “I understand it. I’m frustrated. I’m as big of a competitor as there is in the game. And so I’m frustrated. Even though we’ve made progress, it still hasn’t shown up in the win column where we want it to be and where we need it to be and where it will be. But I completely get the frustration.