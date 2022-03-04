Geoff Collins taking larger role in coaching Georgia Tech defense

On Friday, Knight said that Collins has been active in giving input to assistant coaches on schematic and technical matters. Another value he has provided has been his assessment of the players on the Yellow Jackets defense.

“When he recognizes a player that may have a certain skillset that matches up with a guy that had a skill set (that he coached) in the past and how he utilized that skill set, that expertise has been really good,” Knight said.

“So we know, ‘All right, when we want to run this type of package and run these type of plays, this guy fits based on what I had when I was here running this and that.’ It’s been a good deal for us having him in there a lot more than what he’s been in the past.”

Collins has said that he previously gave more time to the offense and to matters like the branding of the team, as that was where he felt his presence was needed. After the team finished 3-9 last season and lost its last two games by a combined 100-0, Collins determined that he had to devote more of himself to the actual coaching of the team. As he put it in December on the first day of the signing period, “less worrying about culture, more worried about ball.”

This spring, Chimedza said he has seen more of Collins, and him more inclined to leave the offense in the hands of new offensive coordinator Chip Long.

“We’re actually starting to see the defensive mind of coach Collins,” Chimedza said. “Because we’ve all known that he’s a defensive coach. He’s (previously) been more with the offensive side of the ball. Now this year, he’s basically hands on with defense. He’s giving coach Long the reins of the offense, so it’s definitely noticeable, him being in the room.”